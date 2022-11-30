Gregory A. Lang Sells 24,956 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 24,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $143,746.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 45.43, a current ratio of 45.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
