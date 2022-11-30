Scott Fitzgerald Sells 3,447 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INTA opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.75. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 460.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

