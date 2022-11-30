Cerberus Capital Management, L Purchases 50,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,122.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerberus Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 17,597 shares of comScore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,515.65.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 1,774 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,572.30.
- On Monday, November 21st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 25,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of comScore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65.
SCOR stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.
