Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 304,725 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,307,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

STRY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRY. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

