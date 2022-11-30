Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 304,725 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $60,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,307,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $81,228.20.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $26,999.07.
- On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.
- On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $146,096.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $48,590.09.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $17,884.10.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $309,264.80.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.
Starry Group Stock Performance
STRY opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $10.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starry Group Company Profile
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starry Group (STRY)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.