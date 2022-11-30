James G. Petcoff Buys 30,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,177.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Conifer Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

