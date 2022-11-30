James G. Petcoff Buys 30,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) CEO James G. Petcoff purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,177.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Conifer Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Conifer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conifer (CNFR)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.