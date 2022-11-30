Cathy G. Ackermann Purchases 5,000 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) Director Cathy G. Ackermann bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $144,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,765.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

