Elizabeth A. Pagliarini Purchases 5,471 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FFWM. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.