Wes Cummins Purchases 30,000 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,958.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

