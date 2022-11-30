Jennifer N. Jones Sells 2,175 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $331.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
