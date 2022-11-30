Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Emily Rollins Sells 2,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $84,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $158,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily Rollins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $118,680.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. CL King increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Further Reading

