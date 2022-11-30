Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) EVP Heather J. Melloh Sells 165 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $324.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

