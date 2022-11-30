Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

