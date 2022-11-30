Rebecca Pearce Sells 436 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $199.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

