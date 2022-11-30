Anton Tagliaferro Buys 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE – Get Rating) insider Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,150.00 ($30,766.67).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Anton Tagliaferro acquired 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$47,400.00 ($31,600.00).

On Friday, November 11th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,150.00 ($31,433.33).

QV Equities Stock Performance

QV Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from QV Equities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

