Wes Cummins Purchases 50,000 Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,136.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Wes Cummins bought 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Blockchain by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 870,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

