Walter V. Klemp Acquires 45,000 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
