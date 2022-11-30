Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Katherine Stueland Buys 185,185 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sema4 Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sema4

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,898,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.