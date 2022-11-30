Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Katherine Stueland Buys 185,185 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland purchased 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sema4 Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.
About Sema4
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
