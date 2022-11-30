Robert J. Hariri Buys 40,000 Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,493.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celularity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Celularity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

About Celularity

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celularity by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

