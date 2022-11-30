Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVKEF stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

