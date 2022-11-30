CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $74.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGS. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.6 %

About CSG Systems International

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

