Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Washington Federal Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

