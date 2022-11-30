Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Vyant Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 405,350.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 202,675 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vyant Bio by 3,001.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

Vyant Bio Company Profile

VYNT opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Vyant Bio has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

