Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $52.39

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get APA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.