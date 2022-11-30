Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

