Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. Sells 11,903 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 253.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 57.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

