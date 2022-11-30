Insider Selling: Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.