Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,974 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,649,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after acquiring an additional 106,322 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after acquiring an additional 103,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 80,081 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

