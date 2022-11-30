Peter W. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 40.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

