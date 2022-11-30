Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,595,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,703,307.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

