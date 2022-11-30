Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,950,194.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.

On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

Destination XL Group Price Performance

Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 60,983 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $456,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

