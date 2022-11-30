Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,950,194.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 8,804 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $63,476.84.
- On Friday, November 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.
Destination XL Group Price Performance
Destination XL Group stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
