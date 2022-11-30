VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VPR Brands Stock Performance

Shares of VPR Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

