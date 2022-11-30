Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CEO Mary G. Puma Sells 3,998 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $83.74.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.