Norman Payson Sells 6,617 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $253,960.46.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $257,572.56.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $276,036.78.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.65. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 64.1% in the first quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
