Richard R. Green Sells 3,270 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Liberty Broadband

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

