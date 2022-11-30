Short Interest in Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR) Rises By 600.0%

Wegener Co. (OTCMKTS:WGNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wegener Price Performance

WGNR stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Wegener has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Wegener

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc, designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment.

