Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Water Technologies International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTII opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Water Technologies International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

