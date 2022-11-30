Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the October 31st total of 231,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,055,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Water Technologies International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WTII opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Water Technologies International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Water Technologies International Company Profile
