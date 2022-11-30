Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Increases By 256.5%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 256.5% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

