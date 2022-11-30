Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 97.1% in November

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Weichai Power Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0858 per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

