Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in November

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 870 ($10.41) to GBX 650 ($7.78) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays raised Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.78) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

