Scott Hensel Sells 571 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %
IT stock opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $346.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.