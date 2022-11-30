Scott Hensel Sells 571 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Down 1.4 %

IT stock opened at $340.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $346.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

