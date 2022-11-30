Kevin L. Robert Sells 11,843 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VERX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -318.80, a P/E/G ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertex to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

