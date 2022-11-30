Jonathan Green Sells 139,068 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 139,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $205,820.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 529,264 shares in the company, valued at $783,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Jonathan Green sold 1,796 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $2,227.04.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 3,990 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $5,745.60.

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Green sold 8,142 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $732.78.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Green sold 85,494 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $9,404.34.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jonathan Green sold 358,076 shares of ASAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $42,969.12.

ASAP Price Performance

WTRH opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. ASAP, Inc. has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of ASAP

About ASAP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in ASAP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ASAP by 114.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 434,830 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

