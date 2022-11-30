Cary Baker Sells 1,457 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $539,223.75.

On Thursday, October 13th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $28,998.18.

On Friday, September 16th, Cary Baker sold 324 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04.

Shares of PI opened at $123.38 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

