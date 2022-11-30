Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Kimberly Grant Sells 3,000 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $59.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.