Alberto Horihuela Sells 61,237 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

fuboTV Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $517.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About fuboTV

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

