Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,309 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,729 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,002.87.

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

SHOP opened at C$50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$207.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.18 billion and a PE ratio of 265.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$139.65.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

