Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,309 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total transaction of C$161,148.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,729 shares in the company, valued at C$1,253,002.87.
Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %
SHOP opened at C$50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$33.00 and a 1-year high of C$207.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.18 billion and a PE ratio of 265.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$139.65.
Shopify Company Profile
