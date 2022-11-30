Brad Allen Curtis Sells 19,390 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$282.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

