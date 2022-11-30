West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in November

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.
OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.
West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.
