West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 71.4% in November

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

West Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:WJRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

