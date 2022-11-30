Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 14.25 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 11.65 and a 12-month high of 22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.19.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Further Reading

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

