Financial Analysis: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) versus Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rayonier and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Realty Trust 1 3 7 1 2.67

Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $139.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Dividends

Profitability

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rayonier pays out 203.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 100.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Rayonier and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 8.93% 4.20% 2.17% Digital Realty Trust 31.55% 8.62% 4.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.11 billion 4.67 $152.55 million $0.56 63.23 Digital Realty Trust $4.43 billion 7.06 $1.71 billion $4.87 22.33

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Rayonier on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a look-through basis, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 284 facilities in 48 metros across 23 countries on six continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.